Badrinath Dham Doors open, Uttarkashi Police Restricts Pilgrims' Progress to Yamunotri to Avoid Risk

Uttarkashi(Uttarakhand): The Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand opened its doors for devotees at 6 am on Sunday after a break of six months amid chimes of melodious tunes by the Army Band with complete rituals, Vedic chants and slogans of 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'.

Following this, the Uttarkashi police have warned that sufficient devotees have reached Yamunotri and that sending more devotees can be dangerous and requested worshippers to postpone their yatra for May 12.

Taking to their official X handle, the Uttarkashi Police tweeted, "Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky." The police added further, "All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today."

In another tweet, the Uttarkashi police informed about traffic and security arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham route. It tweeted, "SP Uttarkashi Shri Arpan Yaduvanshi reached Yamuna Valley and took charge of traffic and security to make traffic and police arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route. To ensure systematic traffic management and to deal with traffic jams, he is coming on the road at midnight to monitor the arrangements."

The police also informed that for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims, the traffic/journey is being operated through a gate/one-way system on narrow and sensitive routes. "On the Yamunotri walking route, horses, mules and dandi-kandi are being operated through a rotation system," the police tweeted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended wishes to devotees on the auspicious day. In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Today the doors of Lord Badri Vishal have been opened with vedic chanting and complete rituals. Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees in the Char Dham Yatra! Jai Badri Vishal."

Chief priest VC Ishwar Prasad Namboodri prayed for everyone's well-being while performing special prayers to Lord Badrinath in the sanctum sanctorum.

Meanwhile, over 29,000 devotees paid obeisance at Kedarnath Dham on the first day of the pilgrimage of Char Dham Yatra. According to the State Information Department, "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham."

The Char Dham Yatra, steeped in profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, unfolds a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, culminating in spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion. (With Agency Inputs)