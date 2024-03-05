Badrinath Dham Turns White after Snowfall Reported in Temple Premises

Badrinath (Uttarakhand): The weather in Uttarakhand is taking turns every now and then with heavy snowfall being reported in the Badrinath Dham. After the snowfall in the temple of Lord Badri Vishal, a captivating view has been witnessed at the site.

Hills around Badrinath Dham are snow-capped with the mercury dipping severely. As per sources, about five to six feet of snow has accumulated in Badrinath Dham.

Thick feet of snow were seen inside the temple premises. Locals are working hard to clear the snow. Lately, snowfall and rain have been reported in the Himalayan areas of the state. In several hilly districts, spells of showers are being witnessed even in the evening after experiencing mild sunshine during the day with cold temperatures.