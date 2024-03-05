Badrinath Dham Turns White after Snowfall Reported in Temple Premises

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 26 minutes ago

thumbnail

Badrinath (Uttarakhand): The weather in Uttarakhand is taking turns every now and then with heavy snowfall being reported in the Badrinath Dham. After the snowfall in the temple of Lord Badri Vishal, a captivating view has been witnessed at the site. 

Hills around Badrinath Dham are snow-capped with the mercury dipping severely. As per sources, about five to six feet of snow has accumulated in Badrinath Dham. 

Thick feet of snow were seen inside the temple premises. Locals are working hard to clear the snow. Lately, snowfall and rain have been reported in the Himalayan areas of the state. In several hilly districts, spells of showers are being witnessed even in the evening after experiencing mild sunshine during the day with cold temperatures. 

TAGGED:

BadrinathBadrinath DhamBadrinath WeatherSnowfall

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A leopard has escaped from Quarantine Centre near Pune Zoo

Leopard Escapes from Quarantine Centre near Pune Zoo

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

Spiti Valley

Ray of Hope: Brother Removes Snow With Hands To Help Sister Reach Exam Centre

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

WATCH: Wild elephant attack at Karnataka's Hassan

WATCH: Elephant Attack at Karnataka's Hassan; Close Shave for Labourer

1 Min Read

Mar 4, 2024

A groom arrived at his wedding ceremony in a helicopter, leaving the villagers of Pachrukhi in Bihar's Siwan speechless. Prakash Gupta is getting married to Anjali, daughter of Anil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Turkahan village in Gopalganj.

WATCH: Groom Arrives in 'Helicopter Procession' for His Wedding in Bihar's Siwan

1 Min Read

Mar 3, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.