Chardham Yatra 2024: Doors of Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham To Be opened on May 10

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee Chairman Harish Semwal appealed to all the countrymen to come to Gangotri Dham in maximum numbers. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be opened for devotees on May 12 in Brahmamuhurta.

Uttarkashi : This season, the doors of the world famous Gangotri Dham will be opened on the holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya on 10th May at 12:25 pm at Abhijeet Muhurta and Amrit Bela. Ganga Sahastranam will be recited on this occasion. On Tuesday, the auspicious time was fixed for opening the doors in the office of Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee.

Committee Chairman Harish Semwal and Secretary Suresh Semwal held a press conference and informed about the time fixed for the opening of the doors. He appealed to all the countrymen to come to Gangotri Dham in maximum numbers on this auspicious time. The date of opening of the doors of Gangotri Dham was fixed on Tuesday, the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

On May 9, Maa Ganga Bhag idol will be sent to Gangotri from its winter destination Mukhba village at 1 pm in a Utsav Doli to the beats of musical instruments. At night, the carriage of Mother Ganga will rest in the Bhairav ​​temple located in Bhairon valley. The next day the doli will reach Gangotri Dham in the morning. Along with this, the doors of Gangotri Dham will be opened as per the rituals.

The doors of Yamunotri Dham will also open on May 10 only. However, its auspicious time will be decided on the day of Yamuna Jayanti falling on 14th April this year. The state government has started preparations for the Chardham Yatra. This time too, it will be mandatory for the pilgrims coming on the yatra to register.

The date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham was announced on 14th February on the day of Basant Panchami. For Chardham Yatra 2024, the doors of Badrinath Dham will open for devotees on May 12 at 6 am in Brahmamuhurta. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the date of opening of doors was announced in Tehri Rajdarbar located in Narendranagar. Whereas the doors of Kedarnath Dham are opening on 10th May.

Last Updated :16 hours ago

