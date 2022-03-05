Ahmednagar: Bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a well under mysterious circumstances at Kothe Khurd village in Sangamner taluka in Ahmednagar area of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

As per the officials, the bodies of the woman identified as Swati Dhokare, 28, wife of Balasaheb Ganpat Dhokare, her daughters Bhagyashree Dhokare, 5 and Tanvi Dhokare, age three and a half years, and 6-month-old son Shivam were found by the locals in a well near the house at Khandgedra locality in Khude village.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of police officials comprising Inspector Sunil Patil, Police Naik Rajendra Langhe, and Santosh Khaire rushed to the spot, and a private ambulance was called and all four bodies were sent to Sangamner Cottage Hospital for autopsy. Officials said the cause of the deaths will be ascertained in the autopsy report and police investigation even as it is being speculated that the deceased might have died by suicide. The incident has plunged the whole village into mourning.

Also read: Woman, her kids found hanging in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur: Police