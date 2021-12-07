Mumbai: The Anil Deshmukh's family got respite as the Bombay High Court on Monday deferred the petition seeking restraint of assets by the ED in the corruption case against Deshmukh till December 14.

The case is being heard by the Bombay High Court is based on the accusations made by Mumbai's Ex-CP Parambir Singh, quoting that Anil Deshmukh had ordered Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from all the bar and restaurant owners in the city earlier this year in March 2021. After these allegations, the ED had raided the houses of Anil Deshmukh's close associates. The property belonging to the Anil Deshmukh's family was to be confiscated on December 9. The Deshmukh family had therefore filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking restraint on the property confiscation, which was accepted by the court on Monday.

The former Home Minister and his family have immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in this case involving the assets of the Deshmukh family. A company named Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. is owned by Aarti Deshmukh, wife of Anil Deshmukh. She additionally owns a flat worth Rs 1.54 crore in Worli and land worth Rs 2.67 crore in the name of the company at Dhutum village, Uran, Raigad.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, alleging the aforementioned wrongdoing against the former Home Minister. Following this, suspended API Sachin Waze was arrested as the main accused in the case, whereas Deshmukh's private secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde were also arrested in the same case two months ago.

The court proceedings are heard by the special judge HS Satbhai at the Bombay High Court.

