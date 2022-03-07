Agartala: Security has been tightened across Tripura in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s daylong visit to the state on Tuesday on the occasion of the BJP-IPFT government’s completion of four years in office.

Around 700-800 security personnel have been deployed at Vivekananda ground, where Shah would be addressing a public rally, said Superintendent of Police (SP), West district, BJ Reddy, on Monday.

Besides, additional forces have been stationed in Anandanagar area of West Tripura district as the home minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone there for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus, in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik.

The Biplab Deb government will be completing its four years in office on March 9. Shah is set to land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here around 11 am from where he will first fly to Tripureswari temple in Gomati district to offer prayers. During the day, he will also unveil PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at the temple complex — a tourism ministry-funded project aimed at developing the site to draw more visitors, an official said.

“The BJP is making all-out efforts to make the rally a big event to mark its government’s fourth anniversary,” said the saffron camp’s state vice president Tinku Roy.

Shah, who is arriving here on a chartered flight, would be leaving the state in the evening, the official added. On Sunday, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik inspected the preparation for the visit of Amit Shah at Vivekananda Maidan.

While speaking to the media, Bhoumik said that the BJP government in the state was formed under the leadership of Amit Shah. “We are leaving no stone unturned to make the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah a grand one. The preparation for the visit of Amit Shah is at its peak. Preparation is going on in full swing. There would be programs from the government as well as from the party’s end”, he said.

It is expected that Shah will hold a crucial meeting with the state leadership to solve the ongoing ‘crisis’ that the saffron party is facing for the last few months. Earlier, ministers of BJP including Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quit the assembly and tendered resignation from BJP while MLA Ashish Das was expelled from the MLA ship for his ‘anti-party activities’ while Das later joined Trinamool Congress.

BJP faced a jolt when two MLAs Burbomohan Tripura and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl were seen with Barman and Saha when they went to Delhi to join Congress.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) which is currently ruling Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) led by its chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is also set to meet the home minister.

