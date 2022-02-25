New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to talk with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma for finalizing settlement over border tussle between the two States after March 10. It is expected that the meeting between Sarma and Sangma in presence of Home Minister Shah will be able to finalize the settlement for a permanent solution to the decades-long border conflict between the two States.

A few days ago, both Sarma and Sangma, called on Shah in New Delhi and submitted a report over their understanding to amicably resolve the border dispute. A senior Home Ministry official told ETV Bharat that the timing for the meeting will be finalized in the next few days. "The meeting will take place after March 10 as Union Home Minister is busy in the ongoing Assembly elections in five States," the official said.

Shah is likely to visit Uttar Pradesh and Manipur in the next few days to campaign for the party candidates. On Wednesday, Shah visited Manipur and campaigned for BJP candidates. The home ministry official said that the friendly relationship between Assam and Meghalaya Chief Minister helped both the States to amicably resolve the border issue. "We believe the border tussle between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will also be resolved as both the Chief Ministers share a friendly relation," the official said.

It may be mentioned here that along with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam has a border dispute with Mizoram and Nagaland too. Last year, a border tussle between Assam and Mizoram claimed the lives of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

Significantly, officials from the Survey of India have already started talks with the officials of both Assam and Meghalaya before submitting the report to the Home Ministry. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has recently said that the Survey of India has been asked by the central government to coordinate and do a joint inspection and survey with officials of both States.