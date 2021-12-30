Aligarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked former governments in Uttar Pradesh while addressing back to back to rallies during BJP's ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ at Aligarh and Moradabad in Western UP.

Amit Shah took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and said that their government had “set up a new type of LAB” in the state. “SP's LAB means – L for ‘loot’, A for ‘Aatankwaad’ (terrorism), B for ‘Bhrashtachar’( corruption). The SP government cannot develop Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Shah also slammed Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's absence in the state election campaigns. In a sarcastic tone, Amiot Shah said,"Sister, the winter is going to stay, come out please. Oh, sister! Election is here, come out a little bit.”

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally here during the last assembly elections, said he wants to set up a potato factory, but he doesn't know that potatoes don't grow in a factory, it grow on 'mother earth'.":

Touching Jammu Kashmir, he said, "Now Kashmir has become an integral part of the country but Congress, SP and BSP were kept opposing the removal of Article 370."

In another public rally in Moradabad, the home minister said, “700 riots happened in Akhilesh Yadav's govt but today in Yogi govt rioters can't dare to raise their eyes.”

“Nizam means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means – N for 'Nasimuddin', I for 'Imran Masood', Z and A for 'Azam Khan', and M for 'Mukhtar Ansari'. I want to ask you whether you want Akhilesh's Nizam or Yogi-Modi's development Nizam,” Shah said, sounding the poll bugle

"Situation in the state was very bad during the 15 years rule of SP and BSP, people started migrating from West UP. During his rule, elephants and cyclists did nothing except filling their sacks with notes of corruption. While the BJP has done development work in the state."

Read: PM Modi slams opposition, says their new business 'spreading rumours'