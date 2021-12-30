Haldwani : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Haldwani in Uttarakhand to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone was laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply.

While addressing a public rally in Haldwani PM Modi takes a dig at opponents and said now that "the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumors, by manufacturing, spreading, & then screaming about it.

PM also said my record shows "I'll keep my promise."

These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well. Uttarakhand has completed 20 years of its formation. In these years, you have also seen such people running the government who used to say -'you may loot Uttarakhand, but save my government'. These people looted Uttarakhand with both hands."

"The capability of the people of the state will make sure that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like Char Dham project, new rail routes will make help achieve this," said PM further.

His program will witness the inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh, and projects to improve the sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

(With Agency inputs)

