Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political turmoil caused by the revolting Shiv Sena MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra has cleared 160 developmental projects while the opposition BJP has accused the government of approving the projects in “haste”. The 160 proposals worth crores were approved by the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet amid threats to the coalition by the rebel Sena leaders led by Eknath Shinde who is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Among the approved projects is the setting up of irrigation projects in view of the impending water scarcity, upgrading the health infrastructure, which was almost crumbled by the pandemic, and setting up medical facilities for contagious diseases arising in the rainy season. The Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial trust has also been set up by the Urban Development Department and has provided substantial educational assistance to the school children.

Besides, several other proposals for health, agriculture, household tap water supply, water conservation, and urban development have been approved. The BJP has objected to the approval of the projects accusing the government of “blindly” approving 160 proposals in haste at a time when the government is in turmoil. BJP leader Praveen Darekar has demanded Governors' intervention over “indiscriminate decisions taken by the MVA government.

However, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar defended the government's decision saying the ministers of particular departments make their decisions according to their authority.

