Mumbai: While the Eknath camp seems to be attracting an increasing number of Shiv Sainiks into its fold with every passing day, the Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister is going to chair a national executive meet on Saturday at 1pm with the objective to pass a resolution that would repose trust in the Uddhav faction.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant here on Friday.

The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said. Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended the party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai," Sawant said.

The party has already given the names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including the leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification. Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise, party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag," Sawant said. (With Agency inputs)