Rishikesh: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh recruiting 600 candidates from Rajasthan out of the total 800 posts available for nursing cadres has raised eyebrows with people claiming that the recruitment was in clear defiance of the rules of the institution. An instance has also come to light where six people from a family in Rajasthan have secured posts in the nursing recruitment process.

This is not the first time that serious allegations have been levelled against the institution, be it recruitment process, purchase of equipment or eviction of employees from the job. Ghevar Chand, the Nursing Superintendent for AIIMS Rishikesh, noted that the procedure followed for recruitment of nursing staff was according to the norms of central and state government.

A complaint has been filed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the alleged loopholes in the recruitment. Sources said that among the 600 candidates from Rajasthan, many have not yet registered with the Uttarakhand Nursing Counselling, a compulsory step for all working as a nurse in Uttarakhand. Up until 2017, all nursing staff in AIIMS Rishikesh were outsourced, with permanent recruitment being kicked off between 2017 and 2020 by the AIIMS Rishikesh administration. After 2020, however, the health ministry handed over the recruitment process to AIIMS Delhi, with the latter conducting the recruitment for 2020-2021.

AIIMS Public Relations Officer (PRO) Harish Thapliyal said that he was not aware of the six members of a family being provided candidature. "If any candidate has not registered in Uttarakhand Nursing Counseling, notices will be served to the concerned person after checking", he said.