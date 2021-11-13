Agartala: The much waited Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity project will be completed by the end of September 2022. Speaking to ETV Bharat on Friday, North East Frontier Railway Divisional Railway Manager, J.S. Lakra said that the work is going in the right way and will be completed by September next.

Lakra is in Tripura for a two-day visit. He visited Nischintapur railway yard in Agartala and will visit Sabroom in the South district on Saturday. After visiting the Nischintapur railway yard, Lakra said, "Today, I've visited the Nischintapur area and am happy that the work is going on in the right way. The whole work is likely to be completed by September next year."

He said that Nischintapur is a transshipment area and a crucial place that can definitely boost up the trade between India and Bangladesh. He also said that it will help to augment the economic activities of the area particularly the local people of Tripura.

When asked if there was any other plan to introduce more trains in Tripura, he said, "If there is a need we can definitely look forward to augmenting the train services."

It is to be mentioned that Agartala-Akhaura Railway Line will give a great boost to connectivity in the Northeast. It will be connecting Bangladesh's Gangasagar to Nischintapur in India and from Nischintapur to Agartala Station in Tripura. This 15.6 km railway link will usher in progress and development in the Northeast region.

Akhaura-Agartala rail connectivity will provide another link to the cross-border connectivity between the two countries.

The Akhaura-Agartala railway project was conceived in 2010. Three years later, both India and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the railway project along with other issues.