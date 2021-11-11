Agartala: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to introduce an international flight between Agartala and Bangladesh. A video conference meeting was held on Wednesday between the Union Civil Aviation Minister and CM at the secretariat on various issues related to aviation in the state.

The virtual meeting was also attended by the chief secretary of the state Kumar Alok and chief secretary of the Transport Department Sriram Tarunikant. During the meeting, the CM briefed the Union minister on several aviation-related issues in the state. The issue of launching air transport at Kailashahar airport in Tripura’s Unakoti district was especially prominent in the meeting.

Also Read: Centre appreciates Tripura for 100% public grievances redressal

The CM also apprised the Union minister about the current status of Khowai, Kamalpur, and Kailasahar airports. He requested the Union minister to take necessary steps for the maintenance of these airports. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that besides establishing Tripura as an attractive tourist destination, initiatives have been taken to build helipads at tourist spots to make the remote tourist destinations of the state more attractive to tourists.

He also said that five tourist destinations have been identified for the helipad on a priority basis. He urged the Union minister to take necessary steps for launching international flights on Agartala-Chittagong and Agartala-Dhaka routes. Scindia assured the CM for further improving the air transport system in Tripura, including the North East.