Chandigarh: Uproar over granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is yet to stop. On the other hand, a petition has been filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging Ram Rahim's parole. Advocate HC Arora has filed the petition before the high court, seeking the cancellation of Ram Rahim's parole. The case is expected to come up for a hearing in the next few days.

Earlier, advocate HC Arora had sent a legal notice to the Haryana government, demanding immediate rejection of parole granted to Ram Rahim. Speaking to ETV Bharat, advocate HC Arora said, "Parole has been granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim without foreseeing consequences as the accused, who is out of jail, could threaten the peace and tranquillity of society."

"Besides, while granting him parole, the Haryana government did not stop or prevented or put a rider on the accused stating that he will not use a cell phone, electronic gadgets or engage in uploading religious discourses on social media. Ram Rahim has been doing such things with impunity. When the accused was granted parole he should have been given clear-cut instructions that he will not venture out of his home or meet people or perform religious discourses. Hence, his parole must be rejected."