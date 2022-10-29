Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer HC Arora has sent a legal notice to the Haryana government demanding cancellation of parole to rape and murder accused self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim. In the legal notice by the lawyer, he said that it “looks like the Haryana government is pampering Ram Rahim Rahim” while demanding the cancellation of the parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

“Ram Rahim is also uploading videos on his YouTube due to which his followers are increasing. How appropriate it is to treat rape and murder accused like this?” he questioned. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria jail, was on October 14 granted parole for 40 days ahead of the Adampur bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Dera chief had earlier come out of prison on month-long parole in June. In February 2022, Ram Rahim took a 21-day leave. Ram Rahim has been out of jail three times in 2021 and two times in 2022. According to the rules, Ram Rahim can get about 90 days of leave in a year. This includes 21 days of furlough and 70 days of parole.

The self-styled godman is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. He was convicted, along with four others, for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002.

The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. On Wednesday, Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa courted a controversy after he attended an online 'Satsang' by Dera chief from Hisar and sought the blessings of Ram Rahim.