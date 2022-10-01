Sagardighi (West Bengal): Conmen often find unique ways of duping people. But a youth from West Bengal has been using marriage, which is based on trust and mutual respect, to dupe his victims. The accused Asabul Molla used to make fake identity cards and Aadhar cards to lure unsuspecting woman into relationship with him after gaining their trust.

Police were stunned to find out during investigation that the 28-year-old accused had married 24 women only to flee with with their gold ornaments and other valuables a few days after marriage. The incident came to the notice of the cops a few years ago when a woman from Sagardighi's Balia area lodged a complained that she got married to a young man who after a few days of marriage, ran away with her gold ornaments.

During investigation police found that the accused used the time tested technique of false identity to due his victims. He went to various areas seeking jobs for road construction and repair works. Sometimes he introduced himself as a JCB driver and sometimes he claimed to be an orphan. Police sources said to avoid identification the accused used to create different fake identity cards and got married in different areas.

" His target was to steal the gold jewelry of the women and then flee from the in-laws' house after staying there for a few weeks," police sources said adding that to avoid being traced through mobile tower location, the accused used to switch off his phone for several days after committing each act of forgery.

But Asabul's luck ran out on September 28 and he was arrested by the officials of the Sagardighi police station from Dattapukur Police Station area of North 24 Parganas based on a complaint of a woman from Sagardighi. He was brought by the cops to the Sagardighi Police Station.

There the cops were in for another surprise. Upon interrogation the investigators found out that apart from West Bengal, the accused had also married in Bihar also. Further investigation is going on, police said.