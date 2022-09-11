Madurai: They say that marriages are made in heaven. But this one in Madurai seems to be made on stamp paper and will continue on the cricket pitch. On the day of the wedding the bride Pooja was going through the usual apprehensions a woman experiences before marriage.

But a surprise was in store for her. As her friends and relatives were busy greeting the guests, Pooja was suddenly given a yellow file by her husband Hariprasad's friends and players of the 'Super Star Cricket Club' approached her.

Initially, Pooja thought that it will be usual greetings. But that was not the case. They handed her over a yellow filer containing a stamp paper. The content of the agreement stumped the bride. Initially, she thought that it was a prank.

But the groom's friends and teammates were serious and urged her to sign it. The five-line agreement in Tamil stated that she will allow her husband to play cricket for the 'Super Star Cricket Club' team on all future Saturdays and Sundays.

"I, Mrs Pooja, will permit the captain of the Super Star team and my husband Hariprasad, from now onwards to play cricket for the Super Star team in all the future Saturdays and Sundays," read the bond executed in a Rs 20 stamp paper.

Overcoming the initial surprise, Pooja Signed the agreement and got happily married to Hariprasad, Lecturer in a private engineering college in Theni and a resident of Keezha Pudur near Usilampatti.