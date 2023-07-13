India-France ties significant in changing world order, PM Modi's visit crucial: Expert

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi France visit is significant in terms of changing global order as well as bilateral relations between the two nations, say experts as PM Modi on Thursday began his two-day visit to the country with "fruitful" meetings with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and Senate President Gerard Larcher.

Modi, who landed in Paris earlier in the day, was received by Prime Minister Borne at the airport in a special gesture. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sheetal Sharma, faculty at the Centre for European Studies at JNU, New Delhi, said the visit was crucial with regard to three key areas. "The visit is very timely and significant in many aspects and we have to understand the significance in terms of three areas -- changing global order, bilateral relations between India and France, and the Ukraine war," said Dr Sheetal Sharma.

India's diplomatic outreach to countries has significantly gained momentum and this time is the visit of PM Modi to France. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi soon after he reached Paris. His visit will witness the signing of a slew of defence deals between India and France including the procurement of 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy, adding new momentum to the India-France strategic partnership.

It is pertinent to note that the Rafale-M proposal was cleared by the Defence Procurement Board in the run-up to the visit, and the Defence Acquisition Council — the highest decision-making body on procurement in the Defence Ministry reviewed it at a meeting today.

Moreover, several other defence deals are likely to be finalized during Modi's visit, including a proposal to buy three more Scorpene-class conventional submarines for the Navy, and a plan to jointly develop fighter jet engines to power fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft, and the twin-engine deck-based fighter to operate from carriers.

Dr Sharma further threw light on what significance France has now as a middle power and how India can collaborate with France in this changing global order while adding, "In this multipolar world, we see sector-specific collaboration or engagement between countries." On the growing ties between India and France, Dr Sharma said, "One interesting thing in India and France relations is that we are having very good relations with France for a very long period, even though France is seen as a Western group, however, India was not part of the Western group during the cold war era but everybody knows that there was a slight inclination towards Russia".

"At that point in time also, when the US was trying to put sanctions or it was seeing India neither with them nor with Russia, France was always a friend because there is a convergence of values and because India and France are democracies, respect rule of law and minority rights”, she added.

“France is the only country with which India has never had any issue or conflict and it has always been close to us. We have had a strategic partnership with France since 1998. In every single area be it space, cyber security, or defence, India tends to have good ties with France. However, one dimension of the partnership is that India’s trade with France is not very impressive. It hovers around 13-14 $billion but there is a lot of potential for us to exploit in different areas," Dr Sheetal Sharma explained.

She pointed out that with France, without any visible conflict or any point of contention, India has a very smoothly paced relationship but there is a need to step up the ties. Speaking of the turmoil in Ukraine, Dr Sharma said, “France believes in strategic autonomy and this is what India appreciates of their philosophy. India cannot just reflect how the West or particularly the US looks at the Russia-Ukraine war”.

Asked if India is reaching out to countries to counter China, Dr Sharma said, "India must tread cautiously on this path without siding with anybody because China is our immediate neighbour. If there is any fallout which is negative in nature, it is going to have a large implication on India, given the fact that we are surrounded by countries like Pakistan".

"India would not like to come to a situation where we are seen as belonging to the rival camp or reflecting that kind of foreign policy. In that case, it is not suggested to counter China but certainly strengthen ourselves," the JNU academic said.

