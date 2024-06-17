ETV Bharat / sports

'You Guys...,' Rahul Dravid Motivates Canada Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Exit, Recalls Playing for Scotland

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the Canadian cricket team and support staff and was given a jersey by the opposition side after India's final group stage game by the officials due to a wet outfield on Wednesday. He also recalled his stint for Scotland in 2003 where he played 11 one-day games for Scotland.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a video on their social media handle where Rahul Dravid appreciated the Canada team for their great contribution to the T20 World Cup and international cricket saying "You guys are the great inspiration to all of us, so the result does not matter if you are bringing the inspiration."

"Guys, thanks a lot. First, (I) just want to acknowledge and really appreciate the fantastic contribution you guys have put in to make this tournament. You guys are a great inspiration to all of us to show that you love the game truly and the kind of sacrifices you guys are willing to make to play this tournament, to qualify, to come here, to make this tournament what it is. Congratulations and well done to all of you," Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"All I will say is, keep taking forward, you guys are inspiring not only the other people, but you are inspiring all young boys and girls in your countries to be able to play the sport and so the result does not matter if you are bringing the inspiration, I think this is great for the World Cup. Thank you so much," he added.

Dravid also recalled his time in Scotland and spoke about the struggles of being an "associate nation". Dravid played 11 one-day games for Scotland in their national cricket league and a tour game against a visiting Pakistan team in 2003, right after the ODI World Cup.

"It's not easy. I understand that having actually played as a cricketer in Scotland way back, I think, in 2003. So I know that the struggle is for an associate country."

India finished at the top spot in Group A with seven points, including three wins and a draw in the final against Canada due to wet outfield. They will now be facing Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

