Mangalore: Lt. Commander Disha Amrit of Mangalore, who made headlines by leading the Navy contingent in India's Republic Day Parade, will participate in the Bastille Day Parade in France capital Paris, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour, sources said. Bastille Day Parade will mark France's National Day and will be celebrated by the French government on July 14 Friday.

Besides PM Modi as the Guest of Honour, three military contingents from Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will participate in the event. A team of four naval officers and 64 sailors has already reached Paris to participate in the Bastille Parade to be held on July 14. Disha Amrit hailing from Tilak Nagar, Mangalore in Karnataka is one of these four officers.

Besides Lt Commander Disha Amrit, the naval contingent will be led by Commander Vrat Baghel, Lieutenant Commander Rajat Tripathi, Lieutenant Commander Jitin Lalita Dharmaraj. Significantly, the France's National Day coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Indo-France Strategic Partnership. Disha, daughter of Amrit Kumar and Leela Amrit of Boluru Tilak Nagar in Mangalore, dreamt of becoming a naval officer in her childhood.

She studied at Canara and Aloysius Institutes, Mangalore and later did her BE in Computer Science at BMS Institute, Bangalore and joined the Navy as per her wish. She joined the Navy in 2016 and is currently a Lieutenant Commander. The two countries have strong ties in the naval arena including the maritime defense sector.

The parade will reflect the growing strategic bilateral relationship between India and France.