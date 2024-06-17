ETV Bharat / entertainment

Swara Bhasker Calls out Food Blogger's Vegetarian Pride: 'Just Because It's Bakr-Eid...'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Swara Bhasker criticises a food blogger for boasting about vegetarianism, calling it smug. She argues against the self-righteousness of vegetarians in her latest post on social media.

Swara Bhasker (ANI)

Hyderabad: Swara Bhasker, known as an opiniated actor, has taken a strong stance against food blogger Nalini Unagar's tweet expressing pride in being a vegetarian. Bhasker called out the blogger questioning vegetarianism's moral high ground.

In a recent critique on X, Nalini shared a photo of her meal - fried rice and paneer. Alongside it, she proclaimed, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

In response, Swara didn’t hold back, stating, "Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk."

She continued, "You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid! 🙏🏽" Swara's remarks coincided with Bakr Eid celebrations on June 16-17.

Swara bolstered up her stance with retweeting a post that stating, "The same people who cheer the butchering of little children in Gaza will outrage over meat eating in India." Reacting to the post, she added, "Thank you YES! This!!!!"

This incident follows Swara’s recent celebration of Eid al-Fitr with her husband Fahad Ahmad and daughter Raabiyaa. She shared glimpses of their festivities on Instagram, highlighting their blend of Hindu and Muslim customs. Last year, Swara also celebrated Chhathi puja for Raabiyaa, emphasizing cultural commonalities between her and Fahad's families.

Swara Bhasker, known for her outspoken nature, recently admitted that she lost out on so much work for being vocal and having opinion on several issues. The actor recently said she is tagged as "controversial actor" and "most hated Bollywood personality on internet."

On the film front, Swara has Mrs Falani ready to release for over a year now.

