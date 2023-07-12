Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefing media on PM Narendra Modi's France visit on Wednesday

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said that the civilian riots in Paris will not impact Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France.

France has been rocked by a wave of protests after a teenager was shot dead by police near Paris at the beginning of this month. Addressing a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Paris in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kwatra said, "The riots in Paris is their internal matter. From our perspective, we do not see any impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit".

The Prime Minister is visiting France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary further said that India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership.

"There are several pillars of our strategic partnership which include security, space, etc", FS Kwatra added. He told reporters that the major ceremonial part of the visit will start on July 14. PM Modi will participate in the French National Day celebration - Bastille Day. This is a very special gesture extended by France to PM Modi.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron share a very warm and personal strong equation and their common vision has given very strong guidance to the further deepening and expansion of the partnership. After concluding his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi will reach the United Arab Emirates on 15 July. He will meet the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Government sources on Tuesday said that PM Modi's visit to France is high on both symbolism and substance. The major highlight of the celebration will be the participation of the Tri-services contingent from India including IAF aircraft at Bastille Day, sources said on Tuesday.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. "Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations. Akin to India's Republic Day Parade. However, foreign leaders being invited as Guests of Honour for Bastille Day is not common. The last time was in 2017 when US President was invited. Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it," sources said.

The visit of PM Modi coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership. France is a key Strategic Partner for India and one of the earliest opportunities to chart the way for the next 25 years, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

During the visit, PM Modi will interact with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Borne, and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House). The discussion will see a strong focus on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from the rom Indian and French sides. There will be close collaboration not just on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues.

According to sources, PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organized by the French Embassy, including 'Namaste France' earlier this week. However, ambitious outcomes are expected on defense, space, geostrategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, people to people, sports, culture, etc.