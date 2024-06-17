Kanchanjunga Train Accident: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Guv Ananda Bose Visit Injured; Casualty Rises To Nine - Live Updates

Mamata Stands With Railway Employees; Accuses The Union Govt Of Neglecting Them

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her solidarity with the Railway employees and officials, saying that the ruling government and the railway ministry is only bothered about winning the election. She wondered how far one will go for hacking the election and for manipulation.

She said, "They (the Railway Ministry) don't care about passenger amenities. They don't even care about railway officials, railway engineers, railway technical staff and workers."

She said the railway personnel were undergoing troubles, since their old pension scheme had been scrapped by the ministry and government. "They are in trouble. I'm completely with the railway employees and railway officials. They are trying their best," ANI quoted the CM as saying.

She accused the union government of only being worried about the election. "How to go for hacking, how to go for manipulation, how to rig the election," she said, would be the most questions they might ponder over.

She suggested the government and ministry to focus on their governance, rather.

She also accused the railways of having had become "totally parentless" and focusing on raising fares but not on improving passenger amenities.