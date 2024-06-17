Kanchanjunga Train Accident: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Guv Ananda Bose Visit Injured; Casualty Rises To Nine - Live Updates

The accident's death toll has been revised to nine, on Monday night, according to the government machinery. The ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express Train which was rear ended by a goods train was moved from the accident site, late in the night.
Here is a quick wrap from the accident and the related developments in 10 Points:
- Preliminary reports said five were pulled out as corpses from the mangled coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express that was hit by the locomotive of a goods train on Monday. The accident occurred near Rangapani station, about 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, at 8.55 am. The hit triggered derailment of four rear compartments - including two parcel vans and a guard van - of the Kanchanjunga Express.
- Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw left for the accident site where he took stock of relief and rescue operations, and restoration of the mainline where the accident occurred.
- Rescue operations concluded by late afternoon, according to Ashwini Vaishnaw. Efforts to restore train services by removing the derailed and mangled coaches of the affected trains from the area were continued late into the night.
- Railway sources claimed that the accident could have been a possible "human error" on part of the goods train Loco Pilot. Sources claimed that the collision occurred since the goods train driver disregarded the signal.
- 'Kavach' or anti-train collision system could not have been present in the route, where the accident took place, said former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi. Later, the Railways clarified that 'Kavach' was not installed in the affected Guwahati-Delhi route.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deceased victims, referring to the accident as tragic and adding that he will keep those injured in his prayers for a swift recovery.
- Vaishnaw reached Bagdogra airport, from where he took a car to reach Rangapani, before riding a two-wheeler for the last mile connectivity. After site inspection, he said the rescue efforts are over and focus is on restoration of the mainline. He also announced an enhanced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
- According to Vaishnaw, the Commissioner of Railway Safety was probing the cause of the accident. He assured that steps were on to stop such things from recurring.
- Sources said the Express was stationary when it was struck and that the goods train had permission to jump all red signals due to "signal failure." Railways later charged that the goods train Loco Pilot violated the protocol for signal failure by exceeding the permissible speed limit.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the injured. Mamata accused the railways of having become "totally parentless", focussed on driving the fares up without improving passenger amenities. Bose said this is a time of relief and not of playing blame games.