Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris Thursday afternoon. In a special gesture, Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, received Prime Minister at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

"Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here. In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Modi at the airport. He was given a guard of honour at the airport and the national anthem of both countries were played.

"PM @narendramodi alights at the Paris airport. Accorded a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, PM @Elisabeth_Borne received him at the airport. PM's intensive programme in Paris includes participation in the Bastille Day celebrations & a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Later today, he will discussion on trade and the economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from the Indian and French sides. He is also slated to interact with the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community.

PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organized by the French Embassy, including Namaste France earlier this week. Ambitious outcomes are expected on defence, space, geostrategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, people to people, sports, culture, etc. Prime Minister Modi will then be attending the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July as Guest of Honour on invitation by Emmanuel Macron, President of France. This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

A Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including IAF aircraft on the occasion. Govt sources said that PM’s visit to France is high on both symbolism and substance. French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution.

PM Modi's visit comes at a very crucial time, especially in the face of the Russia- Ukraine war. His visit will witness the signing of a slew of defence deals between India and France including the procurement of 26 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy, adding new momentum to the India-France strategic partnership.

The Rafale-M proposal was cleared by the Defence Procurement Board in the run-up to the visit, and the Defence Acquisition Council — the highest decision-making body on procurement in the Defence Ministry reviewed it at a meeting today. Moreover, several other defence deals are on the card which are likely to get finalized during his visit, including a proposal to buy three more Scorpene-class conventional submarines for the Navy, and a plan to jointly develop fighter jet engines to power fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft, and the twin-engine deck-based fighter to operate from carriers.

Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations. Akin to our Republic Day Parade. However, foreign leaders being invited as Guests of Honour for Bastille Day is not common (the last time was in 2017 when US President was invited). Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it.

Modi had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since his last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit. "I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, and Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly," he said.