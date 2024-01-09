Hyderabad: The reality show Bigg Boss 17 is only a few weeks away from its grand finale, and the contestants have stepped up their game. In the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, the family week will allow the contestants to reunite with their loved ones. A promo video also shows Vicky Jain betraying his close friend Mannara Chopra, which leads to a major fight between them.

Contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers have entered the Bigg Boss house. Ankita's mother expresses her concern about the fights between the couple, stating that they don't look good on TV. She says, "Tum log jaise ho waise nahi dikh rahe ho. Kya ho raha hai tum nahi samajh rahi ho. (You aren't portraying yourselves in the best way. What's happening, you don't understand." Ankita asks, "Are we fighting a lot?" Ankita's mother then replies, "Bohot zyada ho raha hai. (You are fighting verymuch.)"

Next, Vicky Jain's mother enters the therapy room, where she has a conversation with Ankita. She tells Ankita, "Jis din tumne laat mari thi, papa ne turant tumhari mummy to phone kiya tha. Unhone pucha Tum apne pati ko aise hi laat marti this. (The day you kicked Vicky, (Vicky's) father immediately called your mother. He asked if she also kicked her husband like that."

Ankita gets upset and requests her mother-in-law not to involve her parents in this matter. She says, "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli rehti hai. Mere papa ki death hui hai mumma, aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please. (There was no need to call my mother. My mother lives alone. My father passed away, please don't talk about my parents like this.)"

Another new promo suggests a heated altercation between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. The tension arises when Vicky nominates Mannara for eviction, leaving her shocked and jeopardizing their budding friendship. Mannara feels betrayed, as she believes that she and Vicky have become close in the past few weeks. Unable to control her anger, she confronts him, only to hear him say that she only befriended him when she had no one else to talk to.