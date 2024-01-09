BIGG BOSS 17 DAY 86 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK KUMAR FACES WRATH OF HOUSEMATES LABELLED UNGRATEFUL

Hyderabad: The intricacies within the Bigg Boss 17 house have held the attention of fans as the show approaches its finale. On Monday's episode, contestants were seen displeased with Abhishek Kumar's re-entry into the show. Along with Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain openly expressed his unhappiness over the situation. In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Vicky confronts Munawar for messing with Abhishek on Ankita's matter, despite being silent over his issues with him. Starting with Vicky and Munawar, the fights escalate with almost everyone voicing their opinion and getting into arguments at the start of the 86th episode.

Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar ungrateful

Stand-up comic Munawar asked Abhishek whether his gratitude had diminished and attempted to clarify that it was Ankita who defied everyone to save him. Abhishek says he has to speak up when he feels that anything is wrong since he cannot hide behind gratitude. He said that he had already thanked her and that he would speak up when he felt compelled to express his views. According to Vicky and Abhishek, Munawar appears to be taking advantage of the situation, by suddenly speaking up for others instead of sticking up for himself.

Ankita Lokhande loses cool on Abhishek Kumar

In the Bigg Boss 17 episode that aired on January 8, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar engage in a heated argument within the BB house. Ankita yells at Abhishek during their argument, telling him he has to get help for his mental health. She curses Abhishek during the altercation and expresses regret for voting for his re-entry. The actress has recently become agitated with the Udaariyaan actor because she feels that instead of expressing gratitude, Abhishek has turned against her. The Bigg Boss 17 housemates, especially Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande, believe Abhishek is 'thankless' and is opposing those who backed his re-entry.

Things turn ugly between Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain

The friendship between Mannara Chopra and Vicky is seen to have an impact on Ankita, leading to discord in their relationship. Mannara approaches Isha, who explains to her that Ankita's actions won't alter their equation and that Vicky is a free bird. The pair fights in front of everyone in the kitchen once more. Following the ugly exchange of words, Vicky can be seen trailing Ankita as she enters the room and starts to cry.

Ankita tells Vicky, "Aaj suddenly Mannara (Chopra) life me aa gayi hai. Teri jo doosti hai na uske saath, mujhe affect kar rahi hai." To this, Vicky retorts that she has always been driving away his friends. Ankita responds angrily, saying, "Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri. Nibha dosti apni."