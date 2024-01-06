Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Samarth-Isha for instigating Abhishek, Aoora evicted
Published: 29 minutes ago
Hyderabad: This Weekend Ka Vaar will witness superstar host Salman Khan addressing a crucial incident involving Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. In a recent episode, Isha and Samarth targeted Abhishek about his mental health, which seemingly didn't sit well with Salman.
Acknowledging that Abhishek physically attacking Samarth was wrong, Salman criticised Isha and Samarth for intentionally provoking Abhishek. In a promo, Salman questions Isha about how she'd react if in Abhishek's place, to which she responds assertively. He also questions Samarth about his intentions behind triggering Abhishek, highlighting Samarth's understanding of Abhishek's vulnerabilities.
The focus now shifts to how Isha and Samarth respond to Salman's admonishment and whether Abhishek faces eviction. Previously, both Samarth and Isha engaged in a heated argument with Abhishek, repeatedly taunting him about his mental health, leading to a physical altercation where Abhishek slapped Samarth.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 viewers can anticipate an eventful weekend with potential surprising developments. Reports suggest Abhishek, initially eliminated due to the altercation, might re-enter the house in a grand manner. Additionally, speculation surrounds one contestant bidding farewell among the six nominated this week. The latest buzz around the show hints at the elimination of Aoora, the popular K-pop singer, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant a few weeks back.