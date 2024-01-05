Hyderabad: The immensely popular reality show in India, Bigg Boss, is currently in its 17th season and is generating a significant amount of attention for its spicy drama in the house. The latest promo for an upcoming episode showcases another intense conflict between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. In a surprising turn of events, Abhishek Kumar had to leave the Bigg Boss house on Thursday night.

Abhishek has been in the limelight due to his intense altercations with Samarth Jurel in recent days. During the episode aired on January 3, another fight broke out between them. Although Abhishek had nearly slapped Samarth a few days earlier, no action was taken against him then. However, as they engaged in another heated argument recently, Abhishek once again confronted Samarth and attacked him physically.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss summoned captain Ankita Lokhande and asked her opinion on whether Abhishek should be allowed to continue participating in the game, considering his physical altercations. Citing the elimination of Tehelka, also known as Sunny Arya, for similar reasons, Ankita agreed that Abhishek should also be removed from the show. Other housemates agreed with this decision, as Abhishek had broken one of the most significant rules within the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, in a promo video, Ankita and Vicky are seen arguing about his interactions with Mannara Chopra. Ankita observed everything from a distance, and then abruptly left the room. Vicky, holding his breakfast bowl, followed her to the dining table, where she confronted him. Ankita expressed that she didn't mind if he wanted to spend time with Mannara, but Vicky opposed it by stating that she clearly had a problem with it.

Their dispute escalated as they moved to the bedroom. Vicky confronted Ankita about holding Munawar's hand and hugging him when he's upset. Vicky said, "Tu karti hai, main tereko freedom deta hu na? (Don't I give you the freedom to do so?)" Furthermore, he suggested that he would stop interacting with Mannara if Ankita stopped engaging with Munawar. Ankita then denounced his suggestion as 'shameless'.