BIGG BOSS 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI ROASTS VICKY JAIN ABHISHEK KUMAR TAKES A SWIPE AT ISHA MALVIYA

Hyderabad: The makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 are all set to unveil an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes of the show. They have introduced an exciting roast task for the top eight contestants, where the participants will humorously mock their co-contestants. The promo video for this task has been released and it has garnered immense appreciation from the fans.

In one of the promos, Munawar Faruqui, known for his satire and comedy, will display his comedic skills. During the task, Munawar will take center stage, entertaining everyone as he playfully mocks Vicky Jain. The rapper-comedian will remind the businessman that he is on the show only because he is the husband of an actor.

Munawar said, "Jhagde mein Vicky Bhai ne mereko bola tha ke tere jaise 200 mere yaha kaam pe hai. But mai toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yaha pe biwi ke naam pe hai (During an argument, Vicky Bhai told me that he has 200 employees like me working for him. However, I am only aware of one person who is here solely because of his wife's fame)."

In another promo video, Abhishek Kumar can be seen teasing his fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. In a light-hearted manner, Abhishek pointed out that he and Munawar have something in common - women. "Ek main hu jisko mil nahi rahe. Aur ek yeh hai jisko show pe ladkiya pe ladkiya mil rahe hai," he said. Abhishek's amusing comment left Vicky Jain and others bursting into laughter.