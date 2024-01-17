BIGG BOSS 17 VICKY JAIN AND MUNAWAR FARUQUI LOCK HORNS AHEAD OF TORTURE TASK

Hyderabad: The finale of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is fast approaching, causing the contestants to intensify their efforts. In a matter of two weeks, the audience will also be voting for their favorite participants, hoping to secure their victory and claim the coveted trophy.

As the show nears its conclusion, the arguments within the Bigg Boss 17 house continue to escalate, reaching their peak as Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain unexpectedly clash in the upcoming episodes.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui, who are often regarded as the masterminds and strategic players of the show, will be seen locking horns in the forthcoming episode. Previously on good terms, they had never fully confronted each other. However, a significant altercation has now transpired between the duo.