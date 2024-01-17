Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui lock horns ahead of torture task
Published: 2 hours ago
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui lock horns ahead of torture task
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The finale of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is fast approaching, causing the contestants to intensify their efforts. In a matter of two weeks, the audience will also be voting for their favorite participants, hoping to secure their victory and claim the coveted trophy.
As the show nears its conclusion, the arguments within the Bigg Boss 17 house continue to escalate, reaching their peak as Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain unexpectedly clash in the upcoming episodes.
Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui, who are often regarded as the masterminds and strategic players of the show, will be seen locking horns in the forthcoming episode. Previously on good terms, they had never fully confronted each other. However, a significant altercation has now transpired between the duo.
A recent promo shared by the makers reveals Vicky's scheme to hide the buckets in a location inaccessible to Team B. By doing so, he aims to deprive them of the necessary materials to torture them during the task. Seeing the buckets placed on the rooftop, Munawar Faruqui climbs up a nearby tree to get them. As Munawar attempts to get the buckets, Vicky blocks his actions. Concerned for his own safety, Munawar advises Vicky to stop as he may fall down. Munawar then loses his balance and inadvertently grabs hold of Vicky's collar.