Hyderabad: The relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is deteriorating day by day on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Following the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, tensions intensified between the couple. During the visit of Vicky's mother to the house, host Karan Johar questioned him for not supporting Ankita when his mother criticised her. Subsequently, Vicky accused Ankita of tarnishing his and his family's image on this platform. In the upcoming episode, the aftermath of this incident will further aggravate the conflict between the two.

According to the latest promo, Ankita and Vicky will engage in a heated argument after the Pavitra Rishta actor points out that Vicky lacks empathy in their relationship. Vicky asks Ankita, "Mere mein kya problem ho rahi hai? (What is the problem with me?)" to which Ankita responds, "Iss relationship mein aapke aapki compassion ki kami hai, uss par problem hai. (The problem lies in your lack of compassion in this relationship.)"

Vicky immediately retorts, "Aap jab Munawar ki haath pakadti thi, hug karti thi, toh mujhe bhi aise hi behave karna chahiye tha. (When you used to hold Munawar's hand and hug him, then I should have behaved the same way.)" He screams, adding, "Aapke rishte pavitra aur mere sab kharab. (Your relationships may be pure, but mine are all ruined.)" Their fight escalates, and Vicky walks away from Ankita, yelling, "Sach bolna abhi chaalu karunga na toh sun nahi payegi. (When I start speaking the truth, you won't be able to listen.)"

Another promo showcases Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entertaining the housemates, where viewers will witness yet another argument between Ankita and Vicky. This disagreement arises after Ankita reminds Vicky of his household responsibilities, which offends him.