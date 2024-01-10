Hyderabad: With a new nomination task that unfolded on Tuesday's episode, there were a lot of conflicts amongst the candidates. Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya argued over the former's failure to nominate Abhishek Kumar. On the other hand, Vicky Jain nominated good friend Mannara Chopra for eviction in the 87th episode of Big Boss 17, which sparked a massive altercation between the two.

Isha Malviya questions Mannara Chopra over her bonds

The participants engaged in numerous fights and conflicts during the episode that aired on January 9. Whether it was the altercation between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain or the verbal brawl between Isha Malviya and Mannara, the episode witnessed heated arguments over nominations. Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya clash inside the controversial show after the nomination process.

Isha was angry at Mannara for not nominating Abhishek in the nomination task. The Udaariyaan actor says, "Tujhe abhi Abhishek isiliye pasand aa raha hai kyunki wo Munawar ke against hai" in addition to calling Mannara Chopra's decision a prudent one.

Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain's altercation

During the task, Mannara is nominated by her close friend Vicky Jain. Naturally, this infuriates Mannara, and she charges him of being a hypocrite who nominates people based only on convenience. In response, Vicky says that she chooses her companions based on convenience when she is lonely.

On the episode that aired on Tuesday, Vicky nominated his close friend Mannara, alleging that her bonds in the house are fake. Responding to that angered Mannara retorted by saying, "Shut up, I was not talking to you for convenience." Mannara was visibly hurt after Jain nominated her for this week's eviction.

Nomination task

The Bigg Boss 17 episode of January 9 was thrilling and interesting since the participants had to assemble for a new nomination task. During the nomination procedure, house captain Ankita had to call out the names of the contestants one at a time. Ankita had to post a contestant's photo so that the person who had to nominate them would step up. When a competitor was listed, the other housemates who wanted to nominate them had to press the buzzer. If any contestant got three buzzers or more, they were put in unsafe zone.

Contestants nominated for this week

This week a lot of housemates were nomintaed. Along with Mannara, nominees for this week's eviction include Vicky, Samarth, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha, and Munawar. With the exception of Abhishek Kumar, all of the competitors nominated Ayesha Khan. Being the captain of the home, Ankita did not have the power to nominate nor could anyone nominate her. The majority of housemates said that Ayesha appeared weak and lacked clarity in the game.