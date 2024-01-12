Hyderabad: The reality show Bigg Boss 17's contestant Munawar Faruqui has garnered significant media attention in recent weeks due to shocking allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan. Munawar's track took an unexpected turn with the entrance of Ayesha Khan into the house. Now, with the family week going on inside the Bigg Boss house, viewers will witness the arrival of Munawar's sister, Amrin, in the upcoming episode.

A recent promo shared by Colors TV on social media showcased a deeply emotional moment between Munawar and his sister. Munawar could be seen shedding tears of joy as his sister hugged him tightly. The stand-up comedian and his sister were overwhelmed by this heartfelt reunion. Abhishek Kumar was moved by the affectionate bond shared between the siblings. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya, who were in the kitchen area, also got emotional seeing the brother-sister bond.

Following this, Amrin interacted with the other contestants in the house. However, she chose to ignore Ayesha Khan but warmly greeted the remaining participants. Eventually, Ayesha approached Amrin, leading to a formal exchange between the two. Furthermore, Amrin extended her warmth to Mannara Chopra's sister, who was also present in the house.