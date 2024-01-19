Hyderabad: As and as the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its closure, the fights in the house are getting more intense. With just two weeks to go, the show is high on drama. The Thursday episode saw clashes between husband-wife duo Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande over Mannara Chopra.

Ankita Lokhande feels ignored by Vicky Jain

In the 96th episode, Ankita was seen having a conversation with Isha and Vicky. Talking to them, she said, "My mother-in-law told me that Vicky and I shouldn't fight." Vicky ignored Ankita and continued to speak with Isha while she tried to make her point. Vicky is then asked by Ankita, "Do you want to hear?" Vicky responds sourly, "I can't avoid you right, what's this tone, the third person is sitting here." Vicky begins giggling when Ankita attempts to speak once more. The Pavitra Rishta actor broke down as she felt ignored and left the room sobbing.

Ankita Lokhande breaks down

Ankita cries inconsolably as a result of Vicky's actions. On seeing her cry, Vicky asks, "Why are you overreacting? So much of an overreaction for what?" To this, Ankita blames him for laughing behind her back. She says: "hasta hai mere piche aur main itni low confidence chali gayi hu an. Main apna point rakhne ki koshish kar rahi hu, and tu hasta hai mere piche".

Vicky Jain defends Mannara Chopra

Ankita clashes with Vicky after he tells Mannara that she deserves to be in the final week. Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha were seen discussing Mannara, but Vicky did not like it. He stated that they have been debating this topic on and on, and he does not like it. Ankita becomes enraged as she believes Vicky was becoming defensive about Mannara.

Ankita Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui darpok

Angry Ankita slammed Munawar, calling him a coward and dishonest person. Isha and Ankita called out Munawar, claiming that he had only reached the finale week because of his admirers. Moreover, Isha battled Mannara and mocked her for having survived the game because of Munawar. Mannara retaliated by saying that Isha was also on the show due of Samarth, Abhishek, Ankita, and Vicky. Isha, Ankita, and Ayesha were all spotted trolling Mannara. However, Munawar asked Mannara not to focus too much on it.

Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey discuss Munawar Faruqui

After Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey make it to the finale week, Mannara and Arun were seen discussing the game going forward. Mannara informed Arun that they shouldn't trust Munawar because he lacks genuine feelings and is commercial. Arun said that we should keep it casual with him and avoid becoming overly nice.

Housemates involve in fun task