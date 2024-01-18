BIGG BOSS 17 ISHA TAGS MANNARA AS DARPOK MUNAWAR AND ANKITA LOCK HORNS POST TORTURE TASK

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just two weeks away and the show is getting spicier with each passing day. In a recent nomination task labeled as a 'torture task', tensions ran high as a heated argument erupted between Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain. After the task, Munawar found himself entangled in another confrontation, and this time with Ankita Lokhande. A new promo also shows Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra engaging in a war of words.

In a promo shared by the makers on social media, Ankita can be seen calling Munawar 'darpok' and 'kaayar' (coward). Reacting to her remarks, Munawar approached Ankita, only to be accused of being 'overdramatic'. Frustrated by this, Munawar walks away from Ankita. In a following remark, Ankita slyly hinted that she now understood the challenges faced by Mannara, considering her connection with Munawar.