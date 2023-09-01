YOU CANNOT TALK LIKE THIS VIJAY VARMA SCHOOLS PAPARAZZI FOR CROSSING LINE TAMANNAAH SAYS PEOPLE SAY THINGS AND IT HURTS

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia's love life has been making headlines since last December. The duo, who confirmed their relationship during the promotions of Lust Stories 2, recently headed to Maldives for a holiday. The couple was papped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as they returned from the romantic getaway. Vijay, however, was seemingly annoyed at the paparazzi as one of the photogs asked about his holiday with Tamannaah.

On August 26, the Lust Stories 2 stars were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation. The duo, however, made a solo exit from the airport on Thursday. Several videos and pictures of Tamannaah and Vijay from their airport spotting have been doing rounds on social media.

In a now-viral video shared by a paparazzo, Vijay is seen walking towards his car as she exited the Mumbai airport. The Gully Boy star was all smiles as he briefly interacted with the paparazzi until one of them asked him: "Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho." The nature of the question made Vijay upset as his expression changed in a jiffy. The actor then schooled the paparazzo in a stern voice while keeping his cool: "Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this)."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah in a recent interview with a webloid opened up about the scrutiny around her love life. The actor did admit that sometimes it "hurts" when "people say things" and more so when it comes from those who know you. The actor further said that she has a very strong demarcation when it comes to her professional and personal life.

The actor also said that earlier she used to be worried about how her parents would react but it is no more a reason for concern as as she said that they have also evolved along with her. The Baahubali star said that today nothing "nothing else robs me of my happiness" apart from the ill-health of her close ones.

During Lust Stories 2 promotions, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay and called him her 'happy place'. Earlier, Vijay also admitted to being in a relationship with Tamannaah but said he wants the audience to notice and discuss his work and not his personal life.

On the work front, Tamannaah can be seen in the recently released Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and crime-thriller series Aakhri Sach. Meanwhile, Vijay has another streaming film Jaane Jaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat lined up for release.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth's Jailer hits 150 million views on YouTube in just a month