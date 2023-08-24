Hyderabad: The first track from the much-anticipated film Jailer, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, has gone viral. The song, titled Kaavaalaa, is a fun-filled song featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah. Now, in a great feat, the song has hit 150 million views on YouTube in a month of its release.

The song has also generated a lot of excitement on social media, with many celebrities and fans reacting and appreciating it. In less than 24 hours, the song surpassed 150 million views on YouTube, making it one of the fastest songs to accomplish this accomplishment.

In social media clips, everyone is attempting to mimic and dance to Kaavaalaa's hook step. Scrolling across any social media platform without coming across the song is simply impossible. As a result, the song has amassed 150 million views on YouTube, a great feat for a multilingual song.

The song trending on Chartbusters has been included in the list of viral songs alongside Arabic Kuthu, Ranjithame, Rowdy Baby, and Chellamma. Not only that, but Kaavaalaa has now become the most popular chart-topping song, with over 150 million views. People are drawn to Kaavaalaa not only because of Anirudh Ravichander's music or Shilpa Rao's vocals but also for its catchy hook steps.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song, which marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar following Doctor and Vikram. Arunraja Kamaraj wrote the lyrics, and he lent his voice with Shilpa Rao. Kaavaalaa, which translates to 'okay' in Telugu, is a multilingual song that incorporates Tamil and Telugu language.

The song has gotten a lot of attention from fans across the globe, who have applauded the catchy rhythm, energetic vocals, and amusing lyrics. There is no denying that the Kaavaalaa tune is quite catchy as it has got many celebs enacting the hook steps and shaking a leg on the song.

