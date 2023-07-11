WATCH TAMANNAAH BHATIA MATCHES STEPS WITH FAN ON KAAVAALAA SONG AT AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia's latest song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's Jailer is currently trending on social media. The peppy number has got everyone dancing to the hook steps of the song. Recently, the actor came across a fan at the airport and obliged to shake a leg with him on the popular track.

The actress was recently seen at the airport in a black sports bra and track pants. At the request of photographers, the Last Stories 2 actress agreed to dance to the Kaavaalaa song. A video of the fan encounter and Tamannaah joining him for a dance was uploaded on a paparazzo account on Instagram.

The video of Tamannaah doing the hook step with the fan at the airport was shared witht he caption: "Tamnnah new dance move is taking over the audience." After the video was shared online, fans and social media users thronged to the comment section to express their love for the actor. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Thats why @tamannaahspeaks is love."

At the end of the video, Tamannaah can be heard saying that her fan did it better than her. Responding to that, a social media user wrote: "No girl no one can do it better than you. Been watching all the reels not even a bit close to you." For the unversed, Kaavaalaa, which is the first song from the movie Jailer, was dropped on July 6 and became an instant hit.

In the song, we see Tamannaah shaking a leg with South superstar Rajinikanth. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

