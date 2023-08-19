NOT COMFORTABLE BUT TRYING TO GET USED TO IT VIJAY VARMA REACTS TO SPOTLIGHT ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Vijay Varma who is known for his remarkable performances, finds himself under the spotlight, not just for his professional achievements, but also for his personal life. In a candid conversation, Vijay opens up about his journey, the changing dynamics of his career, and the newfound attention on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive, marked by back-to-back critically acclaimed roles in projects like Darlings, Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and the intriguingly dark Kaalkoot. Despite his knack for portraying multifaceted characters ranging from intense villains to morally-driven protagonists, Vijay remains grounded.

Primarily achieving success in the realm of OTT, Vijay reflects on his journey. His success in the digital space has taken precedence over theatrical outings, with occasional exceptions like Super 30 and Baaghi 3. He expresses a desire to return to the big screen. As his career flourishes, Vijay's life has embraced a new level of comfort.

Being a part of standalone films and projects, rather than ensemble casts, signifies his growth as an actor. Amid the growing fame and recognition, Vijay maintains his focus on his craft, unfazed by external pressures. He's committed to following his passion and collaborating with filmmakers whose visions align with his own.

However, the limelight isn't solely confined to his professional accomplishments. Vijay's romantic involvement with Tamannaah Bhatia has attracted significant attention from the media and fans alike. While Vijay humbly acknowledges the attention, he admits that he's still adjusting to the scrutiny and the newfound aspect of his life being under the microscope.

"First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice, but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention… I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it." -Vijay Varma

Vijay and Tamannaah's hush-hush romance made headlines later last year. The couple, however, confirmed the same during the promotion of Lust Stories 2, which catapulted them into the spotlight as one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming slate is brimming with exciting projects, including The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, and the much-awaited Mirzapur 3.