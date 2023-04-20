YO YO HONEY SINGH IN LEGAL TROUBLE FOR KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULTING EVENT ORGANISER

Hyderabad A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Mumbai Maharashtra said police officials Mumbai Police stated that a person named Vivek Raman has filed a written complaint against Honey Singh and a few others at the Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai Vivek Raman the owner of an event company has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping keeping him captive and assaulting him Mumbai Police officials saidAccording to the police Raman stated that Honey Singh kidnapped him and kept him captive and assaulted him in a Mumbai hotel located in the suburbs of the city According to the complaint lodged on April 19 the complainant Raman had organised a programme for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex BKC in Mumbai on April 15 Due to errors in the money transaction the event had to be cancelledThe complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates who later abducted him held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him He demanded the case be registered against Singh and the arrest of the singer and his associates the police said A probe into the matter is underway the police added The news comes after the rappersinger parted ways with his modelactor girlfriend Tina Thadani With Agency InputsAlso read Salman Khan starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan locks in decent numbers in advance booking