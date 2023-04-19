SALMAN KHAN STARRER KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN LOCKS IN DECENT NUMBERS IN ADVANCE BOOKING

Hyderabad The eagerly anticipated family drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring superstar Salman Khan is all set to hit theatres on April 21 KBKJ helmed by Farhad Samji is a film with high expectations and will serve as a barometer for Salman s stardom The movie s official advance booking began yesterday and the feedback so far has been favourable Following the COVID19 pandemic presales haven t been great for the majority of Bollywood films but the Salman Khan multistarrer tells a different tale Despite the advance booking being open for only 24 hours 35K tickets were sold on the first day bringing the pregross bookings close to 1 crore So far approximately 15000 tickets have been sold across the three national chains which are PVR INOX and CinepolisThe good news for the film is that it displayed a better advance booking trend in B centres without multiplexes which has always been Salman s strong suit The film is on track to generate decent to good presales and rank among the best this year With two days remaining for the release of the film the prebooking of tickets is at its peakGiven that the film is releasing around Eid the opening day box office is likely to be in the range of 18 crores In the precovid era Dabangg 3 Salman s most recent fullfledged theatrical release debuted at 23 crores net Zee Studios and Salman Khan Films are jointly producing Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Along with Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Jassie Gill Raghav Juyal Siddharth Nigam Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari in supporting roles it also features Venkatesh Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in prominent rolesAlso read KBKJ trailer launch Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla hog limelight as Tere Naam jodi reunites after 20 years