Hyderabad: A group of star kids graced the silver screen in 2023, adding a vibrant hue to the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry. Star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon, Palak Tiwari, and Alizeh Agnihotri set out on their cinematic journey in 2023. As they step into the spotlight, these star kids bear the weight of expectations, not just as scions of fame, but as individuals driven by the desire to captivate audiences through their talent.

For long, speculations were ripe of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's foray into acting. Similarly, film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor's long-awaited acting dream became a reality alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies. Other star kids who debuted in 2023 include Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol who debuted with a romantic film titled Dono opposite Paloma Dhillon, daughter of yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon.

Moreover, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri debuted with Farrey, and Palak Tiwari - daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, made her acting debut with an ensemble cast in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, with their debuts, these star kids have put themselves out for viewers to decide their fate. Let us take a look at their first stint in acting and its reception.

Suhana Khan

On November 7, Zoya Akhtar's eagerly awaited film The Archies arrived on Netflix. Star kid Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, made her screen debut in the film. The movie received mixed reviews right after its release from film critics. Netizens also gave the film mixed reviews, much like the critics. However, netizens remained divided on Suhana's performance in the film, who portrayed Veronica.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut as Betty Cooper in the Indian adaptation of the well-loved comics The Archies. As per the audience poll, Khushi Kapoor excelled much more than Janhvi Kapoor did, taking into consideration their debut films. Khushi is a strong performer who gives the character the depth it needed.

Agastya Nanda

The Archies, a teen musical comedy film helmed by Zoya Akhtar, debuted on November 7 and garnered attention for debutante Agastya Nanda's performance. Agastya Nanda demonstrated a remarkable mastery of his craft in his portrayal of Archie. As a novice, he performed with great restraint. He attempted to project the image of a cool, sophisticated philanderer, but in the end, he came across as everyone's ideal innocent first crush. His acting won him praise from his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli Nanda. He is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri is the newest person on this list of star kids who forayed into acting in 2023. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Farrey helmed by Soumendra Padhi. Alizeh Agnihotri's highly anticipated debut film Farrey was expected considering her distinguished family history as she is Salman Khan's niece, after all. The film, which debuted on November 24, 2023, attracted a lot of attention since Alizeh stole the show and held the attention of everyone from the moment it was announced.

Rajveer Deol

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, made his significant screen debut in Dono. Rajveer plays a young, struggling entrepreneur named Dev in the movie, whose struggles are relatable to many. Rajveer Deol's performance in Dono emphasised both his captivating appearance and acting prowess. The Deol scion's career in Hindi cinema looks to be full of success and admiration as the praise keeps coming in and fans can't wait for his next venture.

Paloma Dhillon

Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, made her movie debut in Dono with Rajveer Deol. Paloma plays Meghna in Avnish Barjatya's debut feature film. The simplicity of Paloma has left fans speechless. Many have been enchanted by her girl-next-door charm. Some people even said that Paloma's on-screen posture strongly reminded them of Poonam Dhillon.

Palak Tiwari

Well-known television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, landed her debut project in the entertainment business this year. Palak starred alongside Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, marking her big Bollywood debut. She had earlier featured in the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu.

These rising stars are ready to give performances that touch lives, thanks to their unexplored creative potential as well as the understated charm they inherited from their famous parents. As their names become synonymous with the silver screen, viewers will be treated to a symphony of emotions, expertly crafted by these young performers who have made the difficult decision to become public personalities.

These Starkids are juggling the need to embrace their heritage while forging their own paths in a world where films frequently leave lingering shadows. These newbies are poised to captivate audiences and make a lasting impression on the constantly changing entertainment landscape, marking a bright future ahead.