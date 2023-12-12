Hyderabad: Khushi Kapoor, who marked her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is set to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in an upcoming film backed by Karan Johar. These star kids are set to lead a romantic comedy, slated for release on an OTT platform.

Following her Netflix debut in The Archies, Khushi is preparing for yet another digital project. According to reports, she will share the screen with Ibrahim in an upcoming rom-com produced by Dharmatics, the digital arm of Karan's banner Dharma Productions. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's next project is intended as a direct-to-digital release.

The upcoming film will be directed by debutant director Shauna Gautam, who previously served as an assistant director in films like Sanju, One By Two, and Karan's recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The production team is negotiating streaming rights with a prominent OTT platform. Although the film is yet to be titled, the creators are already exploring various quirky names.

This film marks Ibrahim's second collaboration with Dharma Productions, as Karan Johar is set to launch Ibrahim on the big screen with the thriller Sarzameen, set in Kashmir and co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj. Meanwhile, the rom-com featuring Ibrahim and Khushi is currently in the pre-production phase, with the team aiming to assemble a reputable cast.