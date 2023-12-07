Hyderabad: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's long-awaited film The Archies is finally released and is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The filmmaker has introduced fresh talents such as Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda to the world of Hindi cinema with this exciting project. And now, social media is buzzing with various reactions to this movie.

Soon after the film was released, fans took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts to shower praises on the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, particularly Suhana Khan's outstanding performance and the captivating music.

A fan referred to the flick as 'lovely' while also praising the performances of the actors and the overall atmosphere of the film. The fan was pleased with Agastya and Khushi's brilliant performance, and called Suhana simply 'incredible' not only for her portrayal of the character but also for her dancing skills. The fan tweeted, "A great overall experience #TheArchiesOnNetflix," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Another user expressed admiration for Suhana Khan's exceptional acting prowess demonstrated in the confrontational scene involving Veronica Lodge and Hiram Lodge in The Archies, (followed by emoticons to convey further praise). "We have another heartthrob from the Khan family. Also, this girl is so expressive. Dances, sings, and smiles like a dream," the user wrote.

One netizen showered praise upon Khushi Kapoor's performance in the movie, alongside Suhana Khan, mentioning that Suhana and Khushi were truly impressive in the film. The user mentioned that Zoya Akhtar has effectively achieved a sense of nostalgia. Although the user wished that the accents were less affected, but was still able to enjoy the film.

A few sections of the audience, however, were left unimpressed by the movie. One user expressed dissatisfaction stating, "#TheArchies is BORING. Couldn’t get past 30 minutes. Decent acting by the newcomers but were let down by the bad direction and very poor writing."

Another user tweeted, "Light movie. Great production design. Nicely blended Indian POVs with #TheArchies comics, without losing the essence of it. But all the newbie actors including Suhana were only okayish. Over-acted at places. Unlike other Zoya movies, strictly 1 time watch. #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

The Archies showcases the talents of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This musical takes the audience into the fictional hilly town of Riverdale, capturing the coming-of-age tales of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The film was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.