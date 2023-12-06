Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set for the release of her debut film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Before the film's release, King Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Wednesday on Twitter, now known as X. Among his fans, Manisha Marodia Prajapati, an acid attack survivor, caught everyone's attention as she beautifully sketched portraits of SRK and expressed her eagerness to meet the superstar.

Additionally, another fan shared a family portrait of the Khans from The Archies premiere, asking about SRK's feelings towards Suhana's entry into the movies. SRK had heartwarming responses for them.

In response to Manisha, SRK said, "Will fix up soon Manisha. Love u." Turning to the other fan, SRK expressed, "It's lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard." Furthermore, another fan shared a video from The Archies premiere, capturing Shah Rukh Khan walking hand in hand with Suhana, and asked Shah Rukh about his feelings at that moment. SRK replied, "I feel like the King of the World!!!"

Another fan shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan sharing a lighthearted moment with Kajol during The Archies premiere. Their on-screen chemistry has graced numerous Hindi films, spanning over three decades, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Curious about the nature of their conversation, a fan asked, "What's the joke?" Shah Rukh responded with a witty remark, stating that he had asked Kajol to send him an extravagant Christmas gift this year. He playfully wrote, "I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don't forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!!"

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan eagerly anticipates the release of his third film of 2023, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Alongside him, the movie features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 21.