WHERE IS ANIL KAPOOR TRENDS ON X AFTER HE DELETES HIS SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS MR INDIA 2 ON CARDS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has recently attracted widespread attention after he deleted all his Instagram posts including his display picture. This unexpected move has shocked not only his fans but also his daughter, Sonam Kapoor. Initially, many believed that this was a promotional move for his forthcoming movie Animal, in which he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. However, as per a reliable source, there seems to be a connection to the much-talked-about sequel, Mr India 2.

According to a source close to a newswire, Anil Kapoor's disappearance from social media is linked to the iconic character he portrayed in the 1987 film Mr India, where he possessed the power of invisibility. This move can be seen as a symbolic representation of his character's abilities. To shed more light on the matter, the source reached out to film producer Boney Kapoor, who had earlier expressed his desire to create a sequel to the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer.

'Where is Anil Kapoor' trends on X after he deletes his social media posts

When questioned about the changes in Anil's Instagram account, Boney Kapoor revealed that he had not yet seen the changes for himself. He mentioned that Anil had informed him about wanting to show something significant. However, Boney Kapoor refused to make any comments regarding the possibility of Mr India 2 until all the necessary arrangements were in place.

In the meantime, Sonam Kapoor, Anil's daughter, voiced her surprise at her father's actions by sharing a screenshot of his empty Instagram account on her Instagram Stories and captioning it as "Dad!!??"