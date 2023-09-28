Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited teaser of Animal starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally been unveiled by the makers on the actor's birthday, September 28. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed film is all set to make its entry to the theatres on December 1. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

With a run time of 2 minutes and 26 seconds, the teaser promises an action-packed visual treat to the viewers. The teaser opens with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna talking about having children, while the rest of the cast appears later. The middle part of it shows adrenaline-pumping action sequences. At the end of the teaser, actor Bobby Deol is seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser's premise appears to be a strained relationship between a father and a son, set in the backdrop of intense bloodshed in the underground, which causes the protagonist to turn into a psychopath. The hostile nature of Ranbir's father, played by Anil Kapoor, is revealed in the more than two-minute-long teaser. Ranbir still stands by him and refers to him as his "best father".

Animal was earlier slated for release on August 11 but was postponed because of pending work. Justifying the delay, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "There are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, a different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for."