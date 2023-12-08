Hyderabad: Indian talents Vijay Varma and Rajshri Deshpande bagged top honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 held on December 7 in Singapore. The ceremony saw a remarkable display of talent, with Singapore, Japan, and India securing seven prestigious awards each.

Indian actors dominated the acting category at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023, with Rajshri Deshpande winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her remarkable performance in Trial By Fire (available on Netflix) and Vijay Varma clinching the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal in Dahaad (available on Amazon Prime Video).

Both winners shared their elation on social media, with Vijay expressing his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the significance of the win for his country. He conveyed, "It’s always amazing to win an award, but this time it was more special because your win is your country’s win." The elated actor further wrote, "Happy to say to my countrymen.. we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby!"

Vijay Varma's role as the antagonist, Anand Swarnakar, in Dahaad showcased a character both unnerving and cunning, reflecting a serial killer's complexity despite outwardly maintaining a stable life as a high school teacher in Rajasthan.

Similarly, Rajshri Deshpande, portraying Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire, captivated audiences with her nuanced performance, leveraging expressions and silences to portray the character's vulnerabilities. The series delves into the emotional aftermath of a tragedy and the ensuing quest for justice, resonating deeply with audiences for its relative and sensitive narrative.

The AACA 2023 winners in major categories:

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D): ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Megalis, Tonko House, Netflix) (Japan)

Best Documentary Program (one-off): The Cleaning Company (Walking Fish Productions & GoodThing Productions, SBS Australia) (Australia)

Best Documentary Series: Nature’s Hidden Miracles: The Secret Life of Plants (NHK, Curiosity, Autentic/Rai) (Japan)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Vijay Varma in Dahaad (Prime Video) (India)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Rajshri Deshpande in Trial By Fire (Netflix, Endemol Shine, House of Talkies) (India)

Best Direction (Fiction): Itaru Mizuno for Rebooting (Nippon TV, AX-ON, Maseki Geinosha) (Japan)

Best Drama Series: The Glory (Netflix, Hwa & Dam Pictures) (Korea)

Best Feature Film: Hunger (Netflix, Songsound Production) (Thailand)

The winners' tally by territory exhibited an impressive display of talent, with India, Japan, and Singapore leading the count with seven awards each, showcasing the diversity and excellence within the Asian entertainment industry.