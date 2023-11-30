WATCH VIJAY VARMA LENDS HIS JACKET TO BEAU TAMANNAAH BHATIA AS THEY WALK OUT FROM RESTAURANT HAND IN HAND

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have openly acknowledged their romantic equation, were recently spotted strolling hand-in-hand outside a restaurant in the city after an intimate dinner. Vijay appeared dashing in a crisp white shirt and a black tie, while Tamannaah looked elegant in a black dress complemented by a blue oversized jacket, which belonged to Vijay Varma. The duo went out for a delightful dinner date after attending a fashion show together in Mumbai.

As the night grew darker, they left the restaurant hand-in-hand, heading towards their car. Interestingly, Tamannaah was seen wearing Vijay's jacket. A video from their date night was captured by the paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant. The couple acknowledged the presence of the media as they walked towards their car, hand-in-hand.

The couple have openly embraced their relationship, frequently accompany each other to social gatherings and even enjoy exotic vacations together. During a recent conversation, Vijay shared his thoughts on marriage and revealed that he hasn't given a definite answer to his mother's inquiry on the matter too. The actor mentioned that his mother persistently questions him about it, but he skillfully evades the topic, as he is content with his current life situation.

Previously, Vijay and Tamannaah refrained from discussing their relationship or each other openly. However, the confirmation came when Tamannaah referred to Vijay as her 'happy place' during an interview. Earlier this year, Tamannaah expressed her views on marriage, emphasizing the weight of the responsibility it entails. Moreover, reports suggest that Tamannaah is facing pressure from her parents to tie the knot. She has not taken on any new film projects following her involvement in Bholaa Shankar and the song Kaavaalaa in Rajinikanth's film Jailer.

On the professional front, Vijay's most recent appearance was in the series Aakhri Sach alongside Abhishek Banerjee. The series presents a fictional account based on the Burari deaths. On the other hand, Tamannaah has Aranmanai 4 scheduled for release in the near future. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma has been keeping busy with multiple releases on various OTT platforms, including Jaane Jaan, Kalkoot, Lust Stories 2 and Dahaad. His upcoming project is Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak, where he will be sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi.